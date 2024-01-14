Yellow weather warnings for snow, ice extend through UK as it prepares for big freeze

(MENAFN) Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are currently in effect across the UK, extending until the end of the week.



Scotland is expected to experience snow today, with the cold Arctic air leading to freezing temperatures spreading south in the coming days.



The Met Office has issued new snow and ice warnings covering Scotland, parts of Wales, and England, including cities like Newcastle, Leeds, and Manchester on Tuesday. Northern Ireland is also under a yellow warning.



Wednesday and Thursday will see yellow warnings for northern Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland, and regions in the northwest of England and Wales.



These warnings indicate potential travel disruptions, including road delays, stranded vehicles, and possible power cuts. Rail and air travel may also face delays or cancellations.



The Met Office forecasts around 10cm of snow over two days in parts of northern Scotland, with up to 5cm expected in some areas by the end of Sunday, causing road and rail disruptions.



A yellow cold-health alert remains in effect for the North East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, East of England, South East of England, and London throughout much of the upcoming week.



Meteorologist Honor Criswick from the Met Office stated: "It is going to be feeling pretty chilly in the north of Scotland.



"Throughout the week we are going to see more and more snow showers and warnings, towards the end of the week we will probably see an accumulation. The warning is of 2cm to 5cm of snow, throughout the week there is the possibility we will see a build-up of snow."

