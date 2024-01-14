Palestinian karate champion Nagham Abu Samrah passes away due to Israeli attacks

(MENAFN) Nagham Abu Samrah, a Palestinian karate champion, succumbed to injuries sustained in a missile strike in Gaza last month. She lost a leg in the attack, which also claimed the life of her sister. Despite being in a coma since the incident on December 17, she passed away in al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah.



Unfortunately, she was unable to receive permission to cross the border for specialist treatment in Egypt. This sad event occurred amidst the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war.



Speaking to a US-based news agency in December from his daughter's bedside, her father Marwan Abdullah Abu Samrah, stated: "I am ruined. Nagham is my life and my spirit."



He declared that she had been "a glimmer of hope" after the passing of her sister, in the very same missile strike, and mother, who passed away of cancer a week ahead of the beginning of the war in Gaza.



Mr Abu Samra continued: "Nagham's dream was to inspire generations of girls to play karate.



"The strike ruined all her dreams. The only dream left is for her dad who dreams about hearing her voice."



The conflict escalated following a cross-border incident in which Hamas militants were accused by Israel of conducting a massacre, resulting in approximately 1,200 casualties and around 240 individuals taken hostage.



In response, Israeli forces launched a forceful air and ground offensive in Gaza, causing severe damage and reportedly leading to the death of 24,000 Palestinians.

