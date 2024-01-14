4 migrants pass away while trying to cross English Channel from France to the UK

(MENAFN) Four migrants lost their lives while trying to cross the English Channel from France to the UK.



The incident occurred in the opening hours of Sunday morning off the shore of France "when a boat left the beach, people found themselves in difficulty at sea to reach the boat", as reported by state media, quoting the maritime region.



During the incident in Wimereux, Pas-de-Calais, it has been reported that one person was injured.



According to a French newspaper, 72 individuals, including 10 children, were rescued and transported to Calais, while one person was admitted to the hospital in Boulogne.



The migrants were making an attempt to reach a boat in freezing water, endeavoring to cross the Channel under the cover of night, as mentioned by a spokeswoman from the maritime prefecture in an interview with a French news agency.



The spokesperson further stated that the incident occurred at approximately 2 am local time (1 am UK time).



An interference vessel "which was on patrol in the area launched its boat to rescue the shipwrecked people" ahead of the team "identified inanimate and unconscious people in the water", the representative informed the media network.



A rescue operation in Wimereux, Pas-de-Calais involved the participation of a French navy helicopter, police, and 50 firefighters.



As the incident occurred in French territorial waters, the UK Coastguard refrained from commenting. The Home Office has been contacted for a statement.



This incident follows the first migrants crossing the Channel to the UK in 2024, recorded on Saturday morning.



This occurrence marked the end of a 27-day period with no crossings, constituting the longest gap in small boat arrivals in just over five years.

