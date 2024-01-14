Dubai Municipality obtains IHO code, becomes member in IHO Register of Member States

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, 14 January 2024,

Dubai Municipality received the IHO Code, an intergovernmental organization specializing in the survey and production of marine maps of the world’s seas, oceans, and navigable waters. In accordance with this, the organization has officially added the Municipality to its main Register of Member States that manufactures and prepares officially licenced products such as nautical maps, technical references, and hydrographic surveys.

According to H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality the Municipality’s official inclusion in the IHO Register of Member States represents a significant achievement. This success strengthens its efforts and reliability when surveying and producing nautical maps for Dubai, as Dubai Municipality is the first government entity in the UAE and the Middle East to receive the organization's accreditation in 2023.

Al Hajri said: "The new code is a step towards becoming competitive and attaining a leading position in the realm of advanced hydrographic services globally. The achievement also aids in strengthening the position of Dubai as a global leader in various key industries.”

“The code is a new tool for improving the maritime survey services that the Municipality offers. It also provides data on marine infrastructure for strategic planning in the field and allows Dubai to issue and distribute authorized digital nautical maps, which the Municipality uses to create new geodetic and marine survey equipment and systems,” Al Hajri added.



On her part, Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, pointed out that the IHO Code Register is divided into sections, which includes a main register of states, institutions, or groups of states focusing on the manufacture and preparation of officially authorized marine products that meet the conditions of maritime navigation outlined in chapter five of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS). Section two of the register consists of a supplementary register for other institutions and entities associated with the marine programs and systems products.



Dubai Municipality became a member of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) as one of the world’s accredited maritime survey institutions in April 2023. The membership positioned the Municipality as the first government entity in both the UAE and the Middle East to be recognized by the organization.





MENAFN14012024003685011158ID1107719054