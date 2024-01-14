stc signs MoU with KTECH to empower the youth under its educational ‘upgrade’ initiative

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 13 December 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kuwait Technical College (KTECH) for the year 2024. The collaboration will focus on organizing a range of activities for students including workshops, training sessions, and seminars. Additionally, stc in collaboration with KTECH will be hosting a coding competition using Python for students in Kuwaiti public schools in the Month of March 2024.

stc and KTECH officially announced the collaboration during a signing ceremony held at stc’s head office attended by executives from both parties. Signing the MoU comes as an additional program organized by stc under the umbrella of its educational ‘upgrade’ initiative, with the core objective of empowering students through various ways and activities. The objectives defined under the MoU strongly align with the goals that stc aims to achieve for the community under its strategic CSR pillars. Through flagship programs such as the educational ‘upgrade’ initiative, stc envisions a future where its efforts ripple through the Kuwaiti economy, fostering innovation, driving growth, and most importantly, empowering the nation's future leaders to steer Kuwait towards unparalleled success and prosperity.

As part of its collaboration with KTECH, stc will be supporting the various initiatives launched by the college to empower and educate students. stc will also provide training programs in which students may have the opportunity to work for the telecom and digital solutions pioneer based on their performance and work ethic. The various programs under the MoU will be launched over the course of 12 months and will be tailored to students from different majors.

Aside from the MoU, stc will be partnering with KTECH to host a coding competition starting from March 6th till March 9th 2024. The competition is aimed to enhance the participants’ skills in solving challenging coding problems using the Python programming language, equipping them with valuable expertise in one of the most widely used and versatile programming languages in the technology industry today. 30 participants from different public schools will be participating in the competition for a chance to win one of the valuable prizes awarded to the winners in the top positions.

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, commented, "stc is thrilled to be partnering with KTECH to launch various initiatives throughout 2024 tailored to empower the youth. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering the youth with essential skills for the digital era. Additionally, we are also excited to sponsor the coding competition, serving as a testament to our drive for innovation and excellence in technology. Both the MoU and the coding competition align with stc's extensive CSR strategy, emphasizing our role in nurturing talent and advancing society. Our initiatives, focusing on practical skills and career readiness, demonstrate our dedication to building a knowledgeable, dynamic workforce for the future, and strengthening our role in community empowerment through sustainable education as stc continues its ongoing efforts within the company’s strategy to promote the concept of integrated sustainability.”

Abdulrahman Al Ajeel, Vice President of Kuwait Technical College added, "Partnering with a pioneer in the telecom and digital solutions space in Kuwait strongly serves the objectives behind the various programs and activities that we aim to organize for students. We are proud to partner with stc in this initiative, as well as the coding competition, which we believe will present a great and challenging learning curve for all participating students. As a premier institution focusing on providing technical and vocational education of the highest standard, KTECH believes in the necessity of equipping students with the technical know-how to excel in the evolving digital world."

It is worth to mention that supporting the students and youth community in various ways has been a longstanding commitment under stc’s extensive and sustainable corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. Considering its role as a pioneer in Kuwait’s telecom market, stc leveraged its resources and expertise to launch or participate in community driven initiatives that have a far-reaching and positive impact on the community.

stc has implemented programs that aim to foster long-term growth and development in the community under the umbrella of the "Weyak" initiative, which was designed to support small and medium-sized Kuwaiti companies and startups, as well as the "upgrade" educational initiative in collaboration with governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and institutions within the private sector. Through these efforts, stc has established itself as more than just a telecom provider, but a strong contributor to the social and economic fabric of Kuwait.







