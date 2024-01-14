'Mall Millionaire' Campaign Concludes with Grand Prize and Car Winners Announced

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Abu Dhabi - Line Investments & Property LLC has successfully concluded the exciting 'Mall Millionaire' campaign, announcing the lucky winners of the AED One Million grand prize and five T5 EVO cars. The campaign held, across thirteen malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, redefined the shopping experience, offering customers an array of rewards, entertainment, and shopping deals.



The grand prize draw was the highlight of the campaign, with one fortunate shopper winning AED One Million. The lucky winner, Mr. Mohammad Sameer took home a million dirhams.



Additionally, five lucky winners drove away with brand new Forthing T5 Evo 2024 cars. Throughout the campaign, shoppers also enjoyed winning Lulu Trolley gift vouchers, AED 20,000 Laka Cards worth up to AED 500K, and other instant prizes.



"Witnessing the joy and excitement among our shoppers has been truly rewarding," said Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments and Property LLC. "The 'Mall Millionaire' campaign's third edition has not only offered fantastic shopping deals but has also created unforgettable moments and happy winners. It's gratifying to see our vision for a unique shopping experience come to life across our malls."



Biju George, General Manager, Line Investments, commented, "The overwhelming response to the 'Mall Millionaire' campaign underscores our commitment to offering exceptional experiences to our shoppers. We are thrilled to have brought back this campaign, making the shopping season memorable. Congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to hosting more such engaging events in the future."



The campaign's success has set a new benchmark for shopping extravaganzas in the region, with weekly prize-giving ceremonies, daily draws, and the mega prize of AED 1 million plus cars. The participating malls witnessed an unprecedented turnout, reflecting the campaign's popularity.



Line Investments & Property LLC extends its gratitude to all the participants and partners who made the 'Mall Millionaire' campaign a phenomenal success and promises to return with more exciting initiatives in the future.



Participating malls included Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre, Hameem Mall, and Mafraq Mall in Abu Dhabi as well as Al Foah Mall and Barari Outlet Mall in Al Ain and Al Dhafra Mall in Al Dhafra.







MENAFN14012024004784010902ID1107719040