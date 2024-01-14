Massive fire engulfs wildberries facility in Russia

(MENAFN) A massive fire engulfed a sprawling warehouse used by Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, located south of St. Petersburg on Saturday morning. The blaze, covering an extensive area of 70,000 square meters, saw approximately 50,000 square meters of the warehouse collapsing, according to the country's Emergency Situations Ministry. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incident.



Social media videos depicting the chaotic scene showed employees fleeing the warehouse, with some using fire escapes. Another video shot from a passenger jet flying nearby captured the warehouse being completely engulfed in flames, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky. While the authenticity of these videos could not be immediately verified by the Associated Press, they provided a dramatic visual of the scale of the fire.



The Emergency Situations Ministry reported that firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading across the entire warehouse complex and reaching an electrical substation. Preliminary findings suggest that the faulty electrical wiring was the likely cause of the fire. Russian officials, cited by state news agency TASS, revealed that Wildberries had obtained permission to construct the warehouse but lacked the authorization to operate it. TASS further noted that fire alarms were turned off at the time of the incident due to numerous previous false alarms. In response, Wildberries asserted its full compliance with local regulations and safety requirements.



The incident raises concerns about the potential impact on Wildberries' operations, as the warehouse likely contained significant inventory for the online retail giant. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and assess the overall damage to the facility.

