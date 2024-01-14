QUARRY RD MIDDLEBURY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Quarry Rd in between RT 116 and Munger St in Middlebury is closed due to extensive tree and line damage.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.