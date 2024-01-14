Punjab Schools Up To Class 5 To Be Shut Till Jan 20

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 14 (IANS) In view of the harsh winter, the Punjab government on Sunday announced holidays for all primary classes in government, aided, recognised, and private schools till January 20.
School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said this decision has been taken as per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to ensure the safety of the children.
He said all the middle, high and senior secondary schools of the state would open regularly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from January 15, while the timings of double shift schools would be from 9 am to 4 pm.
--IANS
vg/vd
MENAFN14012024000231011071ID1107719029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.