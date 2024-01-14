Punjab Schools Up To Class 5 To Be Shut Till Jan 20

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 14 (IANS) In view of the harsh winter, the Punjab government on Sunday announced holidays for all primary classes in government, aided, recognised, and private schools till January 20.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said this decision has been taken as per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to ensure the safety of the children.

He said all the middle, high and senior secondary schools of the state would open regularly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from January 15, while the timings of double shift schools would be from 9 am to 4 pm.

