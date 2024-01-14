Series of earthquakes take place in Oklahoma City suburb, prompting investigation

(MENAFN) A cluster of earthquakes, including two with magnitudes greater than 4, has been reported near the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The seismic activity includes a 4.1 magnitude quake recorded shortly after 5:30 AM on Saturday and a 4.3 magnitude quake around 9:45 PM on Friday. The USGS initially assessed the Friday night quake at a magnitude of 4.4 in a preliminary report. While no injuries or significant damage have been reported, Edmond city spokesperson Bill Begley stated that investigators would thoroughly inspect infrastructure in the affected area.



The USGS also recorded four additional earthquakes ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.2 in the same region, approximately 15 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, on Friday night and early Saturday. The threshold for potential damage typically begins at a magnitude of 4. The most powerful earthquake previously recorded in Oklahoma was a magnitude 5.8 near Pawnee in September 2016.



In response to the seismic activity, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission is conducting an investigation. Matt Skinner, a spokesperson for the commission, indicated that the earthquakes occurred in an area known as the Arcadia Field, where previous seismic events were linked to the underground injection of wastewater, a byproduct of oil and gas production. Skinner clarified that injection wells associated with oil and gas activities in the area had been shut down. He emphasized that there was no current oil and gas activity in the vicinity that could be correlated with the earthquakes experienced on Friday night and Saturday. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, given the potential implications for public safety and infrastructure integrity.

