Taiwan's leader-elect Lai Ching-te initiates defense of independence, democratic alliances

(MENAFN) Following his victory in the presidential election on Saturday, Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's president-elect, has reaffirmed his commitment to safeguard the island's de-facto independence from China and strengthen ties with other democracies. Lai, who is currently the vice president with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), secured the win in the face of China's claim over Taiwan, a 23-million-strong island nation.



Addressing his supporters on Saturday night, Lai emphasized Taiwan's dedication to aligning with democracies worldwide. He stated, "We are telling the international community that between democracy and authoritarianism, we will stand on the side of democracy." The DPP has consistently rejected China's sovereignty claims over Taiwan, and Lai's victory signals a continued commitment to this stance.



The president-elect has outlined key priorities, including bolstering the island's defense capabilities and enhancing its economy, which relies heavily on trade with China. While Lai previously identified as a "pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence," he has recently taken steps to soften his stance. Additionally, he expressed a willingness to restart dialogue with China, a significant diplomatic shift, as the Chinese government has refrained from communication with Taiwan's leaders in recent years.



Despite Lai's openness to dialogue, analysts suggest that the likelihood of success in engaging with China is minimal. Beijing has publicly criticized not only the DPP but specifically named Lai Ching-te, a rare move indicating Beijing's skepticism about the prospects of repairing ties between the two sides. The challenges in cross-strait relations underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, with Taiwan navigating its path to maintain autonomy while facing pressure from an assertive China.

MENAFN14012024000045015682ID1107719025