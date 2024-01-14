Leader Biden confronts uphill battle in convincing voters of inflation development

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden finds himself in the challenging task of persuading voters that his efforts have significantly contributed to curbing inflation, a critical issue that has impacted his public approval ratings and, consequently, his reelection prospects. Recent figures indicate a historic level of progress in tackling high prices, with the consumer price index showing an annual increase of 3.4 percent, hinting that inflation might approach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target by November's election. However, the prices charged by producers of goods and services only rose by a modest 1 percent over the past year.



Current and former aides acknowledge Biden's eagerness to further address inflation, recognizing its detrimental impact on public sentiment and the president's standing. A surge in prices during 2021 and 2022 significantly affected Biden's approval ratings, adding challenges to his reelection campaign. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients emphasized the administration's comprehensive approach to combating inflation under Biden's leadership.



Despite these efforts, the crucial question remains whether voters are experiencing the purported improvement and whether they will reward or penalize Biden based on their perceptions. The evaluation may hinge on people's sentiments about the costs of necessities like gasoline and eggs. Biden can point to specific achievements, such as reducing the average price of a dozen eggs to USD2.51, a notable decline from last year's peak of USD4.82. However, Republicans may counter by highlighting that a dozen eggs cost USD1.47 before Biden assumed office.



As the battle for public opinion on inflation intensifies, the effectiveness of Biden's communication in conveying the impact of his policies and the tangible improvements in daily life will play a crucial role in shaping voters' attitudes and, ultimately, the political landscape leading up to the upcoming election.

MENAFN14012024000045015682ID1107719024