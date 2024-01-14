Egyptian Parliament Calls For Ending War Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The president of the Egyptian Parliament Dr. Hanafi Jabali called on The International Community to end the war against Palestinians immediately to maintain international security and peace.

According to the Middle East News Agency (MENA), this came in Dr. Jabali's speech, during the Parliament's regular Session on Sunday on discussing the developments in the Middle East.

Dr. Jabali said that he followed the proceedings of South Africa's case before The International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israeli occupation's "genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

He noted that what drew his attention was the allegations made by the defense representative of the occupying forces, which blamed Egypt indirectly for being responsible for impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, stressing that these allegations are completely rejected.

Dr. Jabali confirmed that "these allegations are pure lies and the Israeli occupation forces must reconsider their fake policies, stop playing victims, and abide by the international laws.

He added, "The tensions that the Middle East and Egypt are facing have escalated in recent years remarkably and the region is located between political settlements crisis, civil conflicts, and armed conflicts ravaging the stability of life for millions of people."

He also affirmed, "The international community should know the continuation of this situation will lead to a bigger problem not only on the region but also for the whole world and whoever bet on the geography of the conflict and its limited effects will inevitably lose."

