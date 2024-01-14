Azerbaijan's Service-Combat Activities Are Continued In Any Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the liberated areas, the Engineer Troops of the Azerbaijan
Army, in interaction with other government agencies, ensure that
the service roads of our units serving in difficult terrain and
mountainous areas are kept in working condition by clearing the
snow cover.
According to Azernews , the press service of the
Ministry of Defense said that the necessary measures for
engineering support are being implemented in order to ensure a high
level of service-combat activity of the units deployed in difficult
terrain and mountainous areas in any weather conditions, as well as
to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of convoys of
vehicles and military.
MENAFN14012024000195011045ID1107718999
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.