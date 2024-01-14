               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Service-Combat Activities Are Continued In Any Weather Conditions


1/14/2024 8:11:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the liberated areas, the Engineer Troops of the Azerbaijan Army, in interaction with other government agencies, ensure that the service roads of our units serving in difficult terrain and mountainous areas are kept in working condition by clearing the snow cover.

According to Azernews , the press service of the Ministry of Defense said that the necessary measures for engineering support are being implemented in order to ensure a high level of service-combat activity of the units deployed in difficult terrain and mountainous areas in any weather conditions, as well as to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of convoys of vehicles and military.

