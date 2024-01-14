               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku Airport Operates In Regular Mode


1/14/2024 8:11:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heydar Aliyev International Airport operates in full-time mode and ensures that flights are carried out according to the schedule, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the airport, Baku airport is fully ready to provide reliable air traffic in difficult weather conditions within the framework of complex preparatory works.

The technical park is fully equipped, all the necessary work for cleaning runways, roads and aircraft with anti-icing liquid is constantly being carried out at the airport.

The resources involved in the airport are prepared according to the weather forecast for the next day, which allows to react quickly to changes and minimize possible negative effects.

Aircraft maintenance and passenger service are also carried out in a planned manner.

MENAFN14012024000195011045ID1107718998

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search