Baku Airport Operates In Regular Mode

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heydar Aliyev International Airport operates in full-time mode
and ensures that flights are carried out according to the schedule, Azernews reports.
According to the information provided by the airport, Baku
airport is fully ready to provide reliable air traffic in difficult
weather conditions within the framework of complex preparatory
works.
The technical park is fully equipped, all the necessary work for
cleaning runways, roads and aircraft with anti-icing liquid is
constantly being carried out at the airport.
The resources involved in the airport are prepared according to
the weather forecast for the next day, which allows to react
quickly to changes and minimize possible negative effects.
Aircraft maintenance and passenger service are also carried out
in a planned manner.
MENAFN14012024000195011045ID1107718998
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.