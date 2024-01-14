Ukrainian Border Guards Repel Enemy Drone Attack In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have repelled a Russian FPV drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia axis.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The enemy uses weather conditions and continues to strike with FPV drones, the report said.

"In the Zaporizhzhia sector, border guards who are UAV operators destroyed all of the 'killer birds' and captured one of them: the drone became entangled in a power line, and the deadly cargo landed without detonation," the border agency said.

According to the post, the border guards with the call signs "Frantsuz" ("French") and "Puhach" ("Horned Owl") hit ten UAVs of the Russian invaders.

Photo credit: State Border Guard Service