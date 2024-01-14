USAID To Provide Up To UAH 270M For Grain Storage Program In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Under the USAID Agricultural and Rural Development (AGRO) program, Ukrainian enterprises that provide services for processing and storage of agricultural products will receive up to UAH 270 million in co-financing for the development of grain storage capacities.

That's according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"The USAID Agricultural and Rural Development (AGRO) program will support Ukrainian enterprises that provide services for drying, storage and processing of grain and technical crops. The program envisages 10-15 co-financing projects, with a budget of UAH 18-36 million each," the report said.

The projects will increase the volume and time for storing grain and technical crops, which will allow agricultural producers to receive the necessary services on time and in the required volume. The grain drying and processing facilities will preserve the quality of the products. In general, this will contribute to business sustainability and boost Ukraine's food security.

The program is expected to enable at least 70 micro, small and medium agricultural producers to receive services for processing, drying and/or storing grain. It is expected that storage capacities will be increased by at least 20,000 tonnes of grain a year and/or grain drying capacities will be increased by at least 50,000 tonnes a year.

It is planned that at least 50% of all grain processing, drying and/or storage services will be provided to micro, small and medium enterprises that cultivate (lease) land plots smaller than 500 hectares.

In addition, it is planned that the grain elevator capacities of processing enterprises will be increased and energy-efficient technologies will be introduced.

The deadline for applications to be considered in the first round is February 14, 2024.