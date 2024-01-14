Fendi redefines gender norms with princess Anne-motivated men's clothing collection

(MENAFN) Silvia Venturini Fendi unveiled a captivating menswear collection during Milan Fashion Week, drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of Princess Anne. The collection, a preview for Fall-Winter 2024-25, seamlessly blended elements from an aristocratic family's heirloom chest with contemporary details, challenging traditional notions of masculinity and femininity.



Venturini Fendi, the brand's director of accessories and menswear, expressed admiration for Princess Anne, whom she hailed as "the chicest woman in the world." The inspiration stemmed from Anne's ability to exude femininity while wearing a uniform, embodying the epitome of masculinity. The outdoorsy silhouette for the upcoming season featured generous overcoats, leather wellies, and rumpled cloche hats, evoking a Balmoral aesthetic. The color palette reflected the moody ambiance of the highlands, with shades of moss, brown, slate gray, maroon, cornflower blue, and mustard.



The collection blurred the lines between traditional masculinity and contemporary streetwear, with loose trousers transitioning into pleated Bermuda kilts and low-slung skorts crafted from plaid blanket wool. Venturini Fendi embraced the idea of breaking barriers and codes associated with gender norms, emphasizing the irrelevance of these distinctions in modern fashion.



The runway presentation exuded a casual, off-duty mood, with jackets often casually slung over arms as a symbolic gesture signaling the completion of the day's work. Soft corduroy trousers flowed into slit hemlines, paired with thick-soled sneakers for a relaxed yet stylish vibe. The collection showcased a play on depth and color, with finely crafted twinsets and layered knit tanks.



Venturini Fendi introduced a touch of decadence for eveningwear, featuring soft suits and overcoats with shimmery surfaces. Nearly sheer, long knitwear layered over trousers added a hint of opulence to the evening ensembles. The overall collection seamlessly blended heritage and modernity, celebrating a fluid expression of style that transcends conventional fashion boundaries.

