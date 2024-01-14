Latifa City: New Area Named After Sheikh Mohammed's Mother

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 1:37 PM

A newly-designated area to house Emiratis in Dubai has been named after its Ruler's mother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This came as Dubai allocated 3,500 plots of land and 2,300 ready-to-move-in houses worth Dh5.5 billion for citizens.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is known to be close to his mother. He dedicated a significant portion of his book 'My Story' to reflect on her humanitarian contributions.

As he approved a series of projects for 2024 as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the Ruler stressed that“citizens, their families and social stability were fundamental to all government plans”.

“Family is the cornerstone of the nation and the foundation of all development plans. Our ultimate objective is to enhance the quality of citizens' lives for a brighter future,” he said.

The housing plots earmarked for citizens dot an area spanning 40 million square feet, with eligible citizens from Dubai to be handed over ownership in February. These include 2,700 plots in Latifa City and 800 in Al Yalayis 5 area. The 2,300 new houses for citizens are located across areas in Al Khawaneej 2, Al Aweer, Wadi Al Amardi, and Hatta.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohammed launched the Dh208-billion Dubai Social Agenda programme. Among its key objectives is doubling the number of Emirati families in the emirate within a decade.

