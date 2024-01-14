LIVE UPDATES: Gazans Try To Survive As Israeli Bombardment Continues For 100Th Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and ground offensive causing unprecedented destruction, and turning entire neighbourhoods into rubble. And it's been 100 days that vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza have been trying to survive this onslaught against them.

An overnight Israeli army strike on a house in Rafah killed 14 Palestinians, including a two-year-old girl.

[3:15pm Doha Time] China FM in Egypt calls for Gaza ceasefire and Palestinian statehood

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Sunday for the establishment of a Palestinian state and a ceasefire in Gaza, where 100 days of war between Israel and Hamas have killed thousands.

In a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, the top Chinese diplomat said "it is necessary to insist on the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign state of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital."



[3:02pm Doha Time] South African legal team arrives home after ICJ hearings

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, a lawyer on the team, spoke to reporters on arrival at OR Tambo airport.

He said the case, which took place on Thursday and Friday, marked a“very crucial turning point” in having the world look at Israel's actions in Gaza through a“legal lens”.

The“overall struggle” of the Palestinian people will continue, he added.

South Africa's legal team is“very humbled” to have been able to contribute in a“very small part to an otherwise long and courageous struggle of the Palestinian people”, said Ngcukaitobi.



Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi (C), a member of the South African legal team is greeted by a supporter, after landing back in the country from representing the country in a two-day hearing against Isreal at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), at the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni, South Africa, on January 14, 2024. Photo by Alaister Russell / AFP

[2pm Doha Time] Palestinian football team set for Asian Cup test amid backdrop of war

The Palestinian football team is set to play its first game of the Asian Cup against the backdrop of a war that has hampered its preparations for the tournament.

The Palestinian side faces Iran in its opening game of the tournament on Sunday, the 100th day of the war in Gaza.

Palestine head coach Makram Daboub hailed his upcoming opponents as one of his favourites to win the title, but insisted his squad are relishing the challenge. Read more

[12:37pm Doha Time] Heavy rains flood dozens of shelters in Gaza

Dozens of shelters housing thousands of displaced families in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip have been flooded with rainwater mixed with sewage over the past few hours as a result of the heavy rainfall. Read more

[12:15pm Doha Time] Dozens martyred, injured in escalation of Israeli aggression on Gaza

Gaza: Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes, artillery shelling, and naval bombardments on various areas in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that 50 martyrs were pulled out following the bombing of a house with at least two missiles, housing a number of families in the densely populated Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City.

The majority of the casualties and injured were transported to Al-Shifa Medical Complex and Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the city, WAFA added.

In another incident, five Palestinians were martyred, and ten others were injured due to artillery shelling targeting the Sabra and Al-Zeitoun neighborhoods in the city.

Israeli artillery and naval forces also targeted civilian homes in the Tal Al-Hawa and Sheikh Ajleen areas, southwest of Gaza City, with a barrage of shells.

In the central Gaza Strip, three martyred individuals were pulled out from the rubble after their home was hit with missiles in the Al-Sawarha area, along with six more fatalities retrieved from Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij refugee camps. The casualties were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

In the south, more than 30 civilians were martyred in airstrikes targeting homes in the central and eastern parts of Khan Yunis city. Most of the victims, including children and women, were rushed to the European and Kamal Nasser Hospitals.

In Rafah, at least 23 Palestinians were martyred after Israeli airstrikes targeted two homes in the city center and a vehicle on the western road. The majority of the victims were displaced individuals, and were transferred to the Abu Yousef Al-Najjar and Al-Kuwaiti Hospitals.

[12pm Doha Time] Hamas denounces killing of telecom staff as a 'war crime'

Hamas condemned the killing of two Palestinian telecoms employees by the Israeli army as a“war crime” intended to deepen the near total telecommunications blackout that Israel imposed on Gaza over the past few days.

Targeting Paltel staff on Saturday was“deliberate” as they made prior coordination to go to the site and try to fix communication lines, it said in a statement.

“This crime is in addition to the crimes of cutting off communications from the entire Gaza Strip, and the crimes of preventing water, food, and medicine, and all that increases the suffering of our people.”

[11am Doha Time] Clock 'ticking fast towards famine': UN

Mourners gathered at southern Rafah city's Abu Youssef Al Najjar Hospital and prayed around the bodies of slain relatives. One man, Bassem Araf, held up a photo of a child.

“She died hungry with bread in her hand. We tried to remove the bread from her hand but it was held tight. This is the resistance they [Israeli forces] are targeting in Gaza. Just children.”

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said during a visit to Gaza that“the massive death, destruction, displacement, hunger, loss and grief of the last 100 days are staining our shared humanity”.

He warned an entire generation of children in Gaza is being“traumatised”, disease is spreading, and the clock is“ticking fast towards famine”.

[10am Doha Time] 'Gaza made unlivable for military reasons'

The Norwegian Refugee Council has operated in Gaza for the past 16 years with about 50 people on the ground. Like the rest of the population, its workers are suffering too.

“They've experienced loss, grief, displacement and of course fear. Their children cannot have a full night of sleep, fresh food, or clean water for 100 days now,” the aid group's Ahmed Bayram told Al Jazeera.

“This very dark moment reminds us that Gaza has been made unlivable for military reasons and all civilians are paying the price. Sadly, we are saying the same thing repeatedly: 'Stop the bloodshed now.'”

Aid groups say relentless Israeli bombardment impedes delivery of humanitarian relief in Gaza where about 25 percent of the population is starving.

[9:30am Doha Time] 'We feel that we are being killed twice': Al Jazeera's Wael Dahdouh

Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh has been interviewed by Ayman Mohyeldin on the US television network MSNBC.

“We feel that we are being killed twice: once by the bombs and once by this silence,” Dahdouh told Mohyeldin.

During the interview, Dahdouh called on Biden“to look at what's happening” in Gaza and“to listen to people, ordinary people, who are paying the cost”.

“They have every right to secure their rights as human beings, as partners in humanity,” he said.

Several members of Dahdouh's family have been killed, including his son Hamza who was killed in an Israeli missile attack last week.

On October 25 an Israeli raid hit the house where Dahdouh's family had been sheltering in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing his wife Amna, son Mahmoud, 15, daughter Sham, 7, and grandson Adam, 1.

[9am Doha Time] In Numbers

Here's a look in numbers at the toll this was has taken, sourced from Palestinian Health Ministry and international observers and aid groups.

DEATHS

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza: 23,843, (women and minors make up an estimated two-thirds of those killed)

Number of people killed in Israel: more than 1,200

Number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank: 347

UN staff killed in Gaza: 148

Health workers killed in Gaza: at least 337

Journalists killed in Gaza: 82

DESTRUCTION/HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Percentage of Gaza's buildings likely damaged/destroyed: 45-56%

Hospitals in Gaza partially functioning: 15/36

Palestinian civilians facing "catastrophic hunger and starvation”: 576,600 (26% of the population)

Percentage of school buildings in Gaza damaged: over 69%

Mosques damaged: 142

Churches damaged: 3

Ambulances damaged: 121

Students out of school: 625,000 (100% of students)

INJURIES

Palestinians injured in Gaza: 60,005

Palestinians injured in West Bank: more than 4,000

DISPLACEMENT

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza: 1.8 million (85% of Gaza's population)