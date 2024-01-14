Heavy Rains Flood Dozens Of Shelters In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Dozens of shelters housing thousands of displaced families in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip have been flooded with rainwater mixed with sewage over the past few hours as a result of the heavy rainfall.

In the northern Gaza Strip, several shelters accommodating thousands of displaced individuals, along with homes and tents in Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia, have been submerged due to heavy rains over the past hours, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

WAFA further added that shelters in Gaza City have been flooded, with rainwater entering schools of housing displaced families in the Rimal neighborhood, Al-Jamaa University Square, Asqoola area, and the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Shujaiya, Daraj, and Tuffah.



In the central Gaza Strip, rainwater flooded shelters housing several UNRWA and governmental schools, in addition to shelters in the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah. Most tents housing displaced families in Rafah are now submerged, and some have been blown away due to severe winds.

Displaced families urgently appealed to international institutions and the World Health Organization to take immediate action to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression and provide desperately needed shelters to protect from the rain and biting cold.

Residents, particularly the displaced, are facing challenging conditions amidst the continuous Israeli aggression for the 100th consecutive day, coupled with the ongoing low-pressure system affecting Palestine.