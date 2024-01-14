Kuwait Beats China Taipei In 21St AHF Asian Men's Handball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Handball team on Sunday defeated the Chinese Taipei team (31-27) in the second round of the 21st AHF Asian Men's Handball Championship held in Bahrain thus qualifying for the main round.

The Kuwaiti team took control in the first half and maintained the lead until the end to win the game and book a match against five-time winner Qatar next Tuesday.

The 21st AHF Asian Men's Handball Championship takes place from 11 to 25 January in Manama and Isa Town in Bahrain, with 16 teams contending for the coveted crown of Asian champions.

The teams were divided in to four groups as follows:

Group A: Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Chinese Taipei.

Group B: Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Korea, People's Republic of China, New Zealand.

Group C: Saudi Arabia, Iraq, India, Japan.

Group D: Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan.(end)

