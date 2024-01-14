Questions around China`s sinister plot about Israel-Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) A recent article in Foreign Affairs has raised eyebrows by suggesting that China is exploiting the Israel-Gaza conflict to enhance its global standing. The author argues that China's call for a two-state solution, refusal to condemn Hamas, and symbolic efforts for a ceasefire indicate a sinister plot to win over the Global South by taking advantage of anti-Israel sentiment.



However, a closer examination of the argument reveals its speculative nature and questionable assumptions. The article seems to suggest that if China aligns itself with the United States position, the conflict could end swiftly. This oversimplification ignores the complexity of the Israel-Palestine issue and implies that China is intentionally exacerbating the conflict.



In reality, China has maintained a neutral stance on the Israel-Palestine matter, advocating for a two-state solution while recognizing the sovereign existence of the State of Palestine. Far from being a provocateur, China's position aligns with a diplomatic approach to the longstanding conflict.



The article's attempt to shift blame from Israel to China is not only farfetched but risks oversimplifying a complex geopolitical situation. Accusing China of exploiting the conflict without substantial evidence could mislead readers and detract from addressing the root causes of the Israel-Gaza tensions.





