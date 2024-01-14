Washington quarrels with Texas due to US-Mexico border

(MENAFN) The ongoing clash between the Biden administration and the state of Texas over the United States-Mexico border has reached a new level, with the federal government appealing to the Supreme Court after Texas blocked Border Patrol officers from accessing Shelby Park, a crucial property along the Rio Grande. Texas officials have accused the federal government of inadequately addressing "mass illegal crossings," while the Department of Homeland Security contends that the state's actions have hindered border monitoring, preventing federal agents from ensuring the safety of migrants attempting to cross.



The dispute escalated after the United States Border Patrol cut through razor wire installed by Texas to impede migrants, a move prohibited by a December ruling from a federal appeals court. The Biden administration's emergency application to the Supreme Court includes detailed documentation, such as photos and maps, illustrating how Texas has allegedly "effectively prevented Border Patrol from monitoring the border." The federal government argues that this obstruction impedes agents from assessing whether migrants may require emergency assistance, the only exception to the court-ordered ban.



Simultaneously, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Texas on Wednesday, challenging Senate Bill 4, a state law that criminalizes illegal immigration. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta asserts that the law is "clearly unconstitutional" as it encroaches on the federal government's authority over border and immigration matters. The legal battle intensifies against the backdrop of broader discussions on immigration policies and the responsibilities of federal and state authorities.





MENAFN14012024000045015687ID1107718923