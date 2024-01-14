Mark Zuckerberg dives into ranching

(MENAFN) Mark Zuckerberg, the founder, Chairman, and CEO of Meta, recently unveiled his latest venture as a rancher, surprising many with his newfound passion for cattle farming. Zuckerberg shared the news on Wednesday via an Instagram post, announcing his venture into raising cattle at the Ko’olau Ranch, a lavish multi-million-dollar property in Kauai, Hawaii. The billionaire tech mogul expressed his goal of producing "some of the highest quality beef in the world" through the breeding of wagyu and angus cows, which will be fed a diet including macadamia nuts and beer produced on the ranch.



In his Instagram post, Zuckerberg emphasized his commitment to creating a local and vertically integrated process for beef production. He elaborated on the sustainable aspect of the project, highlighting that each cow consumes between 5,000 to 10,000 pounds of food annually, necessitating significant acreage of macadamia trees. Zuckerberg also shared images of his daughters participating in tree planting activities on the ranch.



Despite Zuckerberg's enthusiasm for the project, the announcement received a mixed response on social media. Some critics took issue with the environmental impact of ranching, citing concerns about the greenhouse gas emissions associated with cattle farming. The backlash extended beyond Instagram, with discussions spreading to other social media platforms.



While Zuckerberg appeared to relish his ranching endeavor, enjoying a substantial slab of beef in one of the shared images, the announcement has ignited discussions about the environmental implications of such projects, reflecting the ongoing debate around sustainable practices and climate change in the agriculture industry.





