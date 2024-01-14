NRI Woman Allegedly Raped By Company CEO In Delhi Hotel, FIR Lodged

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) An NRI woman was allegedly raped by a private company's CEO in a five star hotel in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, a police official said.

The official said that an FIR under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed at Chanakyapuri police station as per a complaint received from an Indian-origin US citizen.

“She has alleged that on September 14, 2023, the incident of sexual assault happened with her by the accused in a five star hotel of New Delhi district," tjhe senior police official said.

As per the complaint, the victim woman was working as an Assistant General Manager at a company where the accused was a CEO, and was known to her uncle and had helped her in getting this job.

"Further investigation is in progress on the basis of evidence on record," the official added.

--IANS

ssh/vd