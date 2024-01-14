UK vows biggest army assistance bundle to Ukraine yet

(MENAFN) In a significant show of support, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced during his visit to Kiev on Friday that the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with a substantial EUR2.5 billion (USD3.2 billion) in military assistance over the upcoming financial year. This commitment marks the United Kingdom's most substantial annual aid package since the onset of Russia's offensive in February 2022. The aid, set to begin in April, addresses growing concerns in Kiev about waning support from Western allies in Washington and Brussels.



The announcement comes at a crucial time when political discord on both sides of the Atlantic threatens to limit legislative approval for ongoing Western financial assistance to Ukraine. Dissent among some European and American lawmakers over the effectiveness of military efforts adds to the challenges faced by Ukraine on the battlefield.



In a resolute address from the Ukrainian capital, Sunak emphasized the United Kingdom's steadfast commitment, stating, "The United Kingdom will not falter. We will stand with Ukraine in their darkest hours and in the better times to come." The Prime Minister further reiterated Britain's solidarity with Ukraine in a social media post upon his arrival in Kiev, pledging support for as long as necessary.



Downing Street revealed that this aid package is the initial phase of a "totemic" security agreement with Ukraine, foreseeing the development of an "unshakeable hundred-year partnership" between the two nations. The announcement underscores the United Kingdom's determination to play a pivotal role in fortifying Ukraine's defense capabilities and fostering a long-term alliance amid the ongoing conflict in the region.



MENAFN14012024000045015687ID1107718916