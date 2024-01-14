Dolce&Gabbana reveals romantic, elegant collection at Milan fashion week

(MENAFN) During the second day of Milan Fashion Week, designers explored a spectrum of pacing for the upcoming Fall-Winter 2024-25 season, with many opting for deliberate and contemplative collections that centered around a refined silhouette. Among the noteworthy showcases was Dolce&Gabbana's presentation, where designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana orchestrated a romantic and elegant collection reminiscent of a period drama.



Dolce&Gabbana set the stage for a visually striking runway experience by redesigning the showroom, incorporating a double stairway in the middle, allowing models to make a dramatic entrance from below. The color palette for the upcoming season leaned heavily towards deep night black, intensifying textures and highlighting silhouettes. The collection featured a range of richly elegant ensembles, including soft furry coats, silk shirts with high necks or plunging V-necks, poet blousons adorned with bows, and sequin-covered suits that exuded a shimmering allure.



Embracing a focus on tailoring, the designers kept accents minimal, incorporating subtle elements such as tassels on scarves, gleaming floral brooches, and sparingly using lace and sequins. The presentation showcased a play on contrasts, with trousers elegantly tucked into leather boots, evoking the aura of a country manor surveyor. Double-breasted suit coats, often layered with a silken underlayer, provided a sophisticated touch, while formal trousers were complemented by cummerbunds.



While the predominant color scheme revolved around deep black, the collection featured occasional breaks with interludes of gray, moments of white, and more casual instances incorporating denim and camel. The overall result was a carefully curated blend of fast and slow elements, reflecting a nuanced approach to fashion that emphasized both drama and sophistication for the Fall-Winter 2024-25 season.

