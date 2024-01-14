Serbia responds to US weaponizing separatists ‘disappointed but not surprised’

(MENAFN) Belgrade has voiced its disappointment with Washington's recent approval to sell anti-tank missiles to Kosovo, the breakaway province seeking independence from Serbia. Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic stated on Friday that while the move wasn't surprising given the longstanding alliance between the United States and Pristina, Serbia openly expressed its displeasure. The potential deal, involving 246 weapons valued at around USD75 million, was communicated to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a meeting with United States Ambassador Christopher Hill.



Highlighting the disappointment with this decision, Vucevic emphasized that Serbia cannot alter United States policy but intends to respond by reinforcing its military capabilities. The history of the Kosovo conflict, marked by NATO's 1999 bombing campaign in support of ethnic Albanian separatists, adds complexity to the region's geopolitical dynamics. Despite Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2008, Serbia has never recognized it, leading to ongoing tensions and challenges in their diplomatic relations.



President Vucic, committed to never recognizing Kosovo, has also expressed a desire for European Union membership, where recognition is a stipulated condition. In approving the sale of Javelin missiles, the United States State Department described Kosovo as a vital force for political and economic stability in Europe. Following the meeting with Ambassador Hill, Vucic conveyed his deep disappointment with the United States decision, reiterating Serbia's dedication to regional peace, stability, and fostering friendship and cooperation with the United States. The incident raises questions about the implications for broader regional stability and the delicate balance in diplomatic relations.





