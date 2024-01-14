Israel striped from ice hockey tournaments

(MENAFN) The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has made the decision to exclude Israeli teams from participating in the upcoming world championships due to what it cites as "safety and security" concerns. In a statement released on Wednesday, the governing body explained that this action is being taken "for the time being" based on a risk assessment conducted ahead of the event later this year. The IIHF emphasized its "duty of care" to prioritize the well-being of all participating teams, including Israel, and mentioned that the decision is not related to the Israel-Hamas war.



In a subsequent statement issued on Friday, the IIHF clarified that this decision does not constitute a sanction against the Israeli Federation, maintaining its full membership status with the IIHF. The governing body expressed the hope to welcome Israeli teams back to international competition "as soon as possible." However, specific details regarding the identified safety and security concerns were not provided in the statement.



The IIHF's decision has prompted a response from the Israeli Ice Hockey Association, which announced its intention to appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Israel's embassy in France labeled the decision as "discriminative" and a departure from international sporting standards, asserting that it contradicts Olympic values. As the controversy unfolds, attention is drawn to the broader implications for international sports diplomacy and the delicate balance between ensuring safety and maintaining inclusive participation in sporting events.









