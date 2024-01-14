Four Wounded As Enemy Drone Attacks Firefighter Unit In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have attacked a firefighter unit in the village of Stanislav, Kherson region, with a kamikaze drone, wounding four firefighters

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians attacked the local firefighting unit in Stanislav with a kamikaze drone. Four firefighters were wounded. They were diagnosed with concussion, blast and head injuries," the regional governor wrote.

According to him, after receiving medical aid, the victims refused hospitalization.

