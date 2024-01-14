Ukraine Will Work With International Partners For Security Growth - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will continue to work with international partners to ensure the development of its security after a bilateral security agreement was signed with the United Kingdom.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Ukraine-UK security agreement provides us with confidence as we defend ourselves against Russian aggression and lays the groundwork for strong security positions until Ukraine joins NATO," Zelensky said.

He also added that the United Kingdom "is the first country with which we have reached such a security agreement."

"We will keep working with other partners to ensure the development of our security. We are making Ukraine stronger step by step," Zelensky wrote.

On January 13 in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed an agreement on security cooperation. The document provides for the allocation of GBP 2.5 billion for Ukraine's military needs.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine was negotiating with partners to sign agreements on security guarantees and that about 30 countries, including G7 members, were ready to enter into such a partnership.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine