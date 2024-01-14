Baku Stock Exchange Becomes Member Of German-Azerbaijani Foreign Trade Chamber

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC was admitted to the membership of
the German-Azerbaijani Foreign Trade Chamber, Azernews reports about this with reference to
BSE.
According to information, preliminary meetings were held between
the parties in December last year and it was decided to
cooperate.
It should also be noted that, in 2023, the total value of
transactions concluded on all financial instruments at Baku Stock
Exchange (BSE) was 27 billion 335.355 million AZN. 63.6% of BSE's
turnover, or 17 billion 384,461 million AZN, was accounted for by
repo operations. This is 3.4 times more than the year.
During the reporting period, the value of state securities
increased by 1.1% to 8 billion 405.581 million AZN, and the value
of transactions on the corporate securities market decreased by
1.9% to 1 billion 545.314 million AZN.
MENAFN14012024000195011045ID1107718883
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.