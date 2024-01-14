               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku Stock Exchange Becomes Member Of German-Azerbaijani Foreign Trade Chamber


1/14/2024 7:19:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC was admitted to the membership of the German-Azerbaijani Foreign Trade Chamber, Azernews reports about this with reference to BSE.

According to information, preliminary meetings were held between the parties in December last year and it was decided to cooperate.

It should also be noted that, in 2023, the total value of transactions concluded on all financial instruments at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27 billion 335.355 million AZN. 63.6% of BSE's turnover, or 17 billion 384,461 million AZN, was accounted for by repo operations. This is 3.4 times more than the year.

During the reporting period, the value of state securities increased by 1.1% to 8 billion 405.581 million AZN, and the value of transactions on the corporate securities market decreased by 1.9% to 1 billion 545.314 million AZN.

MENAFN14012024000195011045ID1107718883

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search