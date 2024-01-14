Heart Of Iran's Economic Relations With Azerbaijan Is Transport And Transit - Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The heart of Iran's economic relations with neighboring
countries, including Azerbaijan, is transport and transit.
According to Azernews , Iranian ambassador to
Azerbaijan Sayed Abbas Mousavi said this in a meeting with the
governor of Iran's Gilan province, Asadullah Abbasi .
The diplomat says that in this framework, the current government
of Iran is trying to develop relations with neighboring
countries.
The ambassador added that against the background of the
relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, the transport
infrastructures of Iran's Gilan province should be upgraded to meet
their potential.
He noted that conditions have been created for trade exchanges
between Iran and Russia in the field of roads and railways through
Azerbaijan. Thus, over the past year, 700,000 tons of products were
exported from Iran to Russia via the Astara railway.
It should be noted that according to the statistics of the
Iranian Customs Administration, during the 9th month of the current
Iranian year (March 21 - December 21, 2023), Iran exported 583
thousand tons of non-oil products worth $380 million through Astara
Customs, and imported products to Iran worth $144 million 118
thousand tons, and product transit was 559 thousand tons.
