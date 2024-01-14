South Korean spies anticipate probable next North Korea`s leader

(MENAFN) According to reports from South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter, believed to be named Kim Ju-ae, is identified as the likely successor. The NIS Chief, Cho Tae-yong, reportedly briefed South Korean Members of Parliament, noting that based on a comprehensive analysis of public activities, Kim Ju-ae currently appears to be the most probable successor. However, the NIS acknowledged the presence of "many variables," suggesting that other candidates could still emerge.



Kim Ju-ae, reportedly around 10 years old, first made a public appearance in November 2022, witnessing a test of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile alongside her father and mother. Despite being described as the leader's "beloved daughter" by North Korea's state-run KCNA press agency at the time, her name was not officially disclosed. Since then, she has made approximately 20 public appearances, accompanying Kim Jong-un to missile launches and military sites.



The identification of Kim Ju-ae as the likely successor is not new, as former United States basketball star Dennis Rodman, who visited North Korea in 2013, previously mentioned the girl's name. However, the recent NIS assessment, presented by Chief Cho Tae-yong, represents a shift in their stance. While a senior official at South Korea's Unification Ministry suggested a similar possibility late last year, the NIS had earlier stated in a September report that it was premature to speculate on Kim Ju-ae's status as Kim Jong-un's heir.



As speculation continues regarding North Korea's future leadership, the identification of Kim Jong-un's daughter as a potential successor adds a layer of complexity to the secretive regime's dynamics. Analysts and policymakers will closely monitor developments, recognizing the inherent uncertainties and fluidity surrounding leadership transitions in North Korea.







MENAFN14012024000045015687ID1107718880