Can WEF Break The Impasse On Global Governance Of AI?

Deutsch
(de)
Kommt es auf dem WEF zu einem Durchbruch bei der KI-Regulierung?
Español
(es)
¿Puede el WEF liderar la gobernanza mundial de la IA?
Português
(pt)
Davos debate regulamentação da inteligência artificial
中文
(zh)
世界经济论坛能否打破人工智能的全球治理僵局?
عربي
(ar)
هل يستطيع منتدى دافوس كسرَ الجمود بشأن الحوكمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي؟
Français
(fr)
Le WEF 2024 va-t-il relancer la gouvernance mondiale de l'IA?
Pусский
(ru)
Найдут ли в Давосе подход к искусственному интеллекту?
日本語
(ja)
AIのグローバル・ガバナンス ダボス会議で前進するか
Italiano
(it)
Il WEF può superare l'impasse sulla governance globale dell'IA?
Just over a year ago, OpenAI's popular system ChatGPT thrust AI into the mainstream, creating hope of a new era where technology can surpass human capabilities. It was also a wakeup call for governments to the risks of the technology from disruptions to democracy to seeing millions out of work.
Geopolitics have now entered the equation with countries aware that AI is more than just a technology: it is also a political and economic weapon, with China and the United States leading the race. Calls for regulation have emerged from industry to United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.
