Who's Who At WEF And What It Tells Us About The World

دافوس 2024: مشاركات تعكس التطورات الجيوسياسية في العالم



An ocean explorer, a world-renowned fashion designer and an award-winning breakdancer all made the guest list of this year's event, taking place January 15-19.

But with wars in Gaza and Ukraine on the top of people's mind, eyes will be on the key political players in the Swiss resort town of Davos. Among the 2,800 participants from 120 countries are 60 heads of state or government and 40 foreign ministers. WEF organisers said the meeting takes place“against the most complicated geopolitical and geo-economic backdrop of the last few decades”.

Ukraine will have a sizeable delegation, including President Volodymyr Zelensky , who will be in Davos for the first time since the war started. On Sunday, a day before the official meeting begins, some 70 national security advisers will come together for discussions hosted by the Ukrainian and Swiss governments on Zelensky's peace plan.