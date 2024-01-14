Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3131929 CAIRO -- UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini describes the situation in Gaza as very difficult. 3131920 KUWAIT -- Rate of the US Dollar on Sunday stood at KD 0.307 and the Euro dropped 0.26 percent to KD 0.336 compared to Thursday's rates. 3131932 AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia -- The old town of Al-Ula offers visitors an enchanting voyage. Photo feature by Abdulaziz Al-Husseini. 3131926 KUWAIT -- Gold prices closed high at USD 2049 per ounce at the end of last week. (end) rk

