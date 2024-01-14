Attack On Security Vehicle Kills 5 Soldiers SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- At least five soldiers of Pakistan army and three "terrorists" were killed in an attack targeting a security force's vehicle in Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan militaryآ's media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), "terrorists" exploded an improvised explosive device on security forces' vehicle in the Buleda area of Balochistanآ's Kech district.

The security forces immediately responded and effectively engaged the "terrorists," as a result of which three of the armed militants were killed.

During the operation, five soldiers of the Pakistan army lost their lives.

An operation is being carried out to "eliminate any other terrorists found in the area." "Security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," said the ISPR.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over "the martyrdom" of five soldiers at Buleda in District Kech. (end)

