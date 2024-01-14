Sri Lanka Reiterates Stand On 'One China' Policy After Taiwan Polls

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka reiterated its stand on the 'One China' policy after Taiwan elected William Lai as their President.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that Sri Lanka was glad to see the peaceful conclusion of the elections in Taiwan.

“Glad to see the peaceful conclusion of the elections in Taiwan. Sri Lanka remains steadfast in advocating and upholding the One China policy, and we aspire for a harmonious reunification of Greater China,” the Sri Lanka Foreign Minister said.

The election in Taiwan has angered Beijing, which issued a statement shortly after the results insisting that“Taiwan is part of China”.

While Beijing has called for“peaceful reunification”, it has also not ruled out the use of force.

It had cast the Taiwan election as a choice between“war and peace”.

China has ramped up its military presence around the island in recent months, heightening fears of a possible conflict . (Colombo Gazette)