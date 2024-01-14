Pope points out ‘most dangerous’ sin

(MENAFN) Pope Francis has pinpointed gluttony as a potentially severe sin, emphasizing its destructive consequences for the planet. While acknowledging the enjoyment of meals, the Catholic leader expressed concern over the prevailing habit of excessive and immoderate consumption of food.



In the context of his broader warnings about the world's environmental crisis and climate change, the Pope argued that, from a social perspective, gluttony may be "perhaps the most dangerous vice" contributing to the planet's degradation.



During his weekly General Audience, Pope Francis highlighted the "voracity" with which humanity has exploited the Earth's resources over the past few centuries, condemning the reckless pursuit of material goods. He noted a shift in human behavior from being stewards of the planet to becoming voracious "consumers." The Pope, who has been an advocate for environmental stewardship, previously identified developed Western nations as primary contributors to the global environmental crisis.



Pope Francis delved into the psychological aspects of the issue, expressing concern about an imbalanced relationship with food leading to eating disorders. He noted that such disorders are often linked to mental and spiritual torments. According to the Pope, food serves as a manifestation of internal predispositions, representing either a harmonious balance or an inclination toward immoderation. He also emphasized the importance of empathy in sharing food with the needy and denounced the selfishness of those who hoard resources for themselves.



As Pope Francis continues to address urgent global issues, his identification of gluttony as a critical sin underscores the moral dimensions of humanity's impact on the planet. The Pope's perspectives on environmental responsibility and the need for a more balanced relationship with resources offer insights into ethical considerations in the face of pressing global challenges.





MENAFN14012024000045015687ID1107718829