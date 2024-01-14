Retail Pro International Celebrates Nayax Acquisition At NRF 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Technology from Nayax and Retail Pro offers retailers unrivaled value of innovation in retail solutions like POS, payment technology, and loyalty platforms designed to help merchants improve their retail experiences and scale their business with more repeat purchases.

New York, NY, Jan. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Pro International, developer of the worldclass Point of Sale and retail management platform, Retail Pro Prism, today made its first official appearance as a Nayax company at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show. Technology from Nayax and Retail Pro offers retailers unrivaled value of innovation in retail solutions like POS, payment technology, and loyalty platforms designed to help merchants improve their retail experiences and scale their business with more repeat purchases.

Retailers attending NRF 2024 are invited to join Nayax and Retail Pro at Retail Pro Booth #6211 for a Happy Hour on Monday, 15 January 2024 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm to celebrate the new partnership.

“We are pleased to be part of a great company like Nayax, which shares our dedication to continued product innovation and empowering excellent customer experiences within the retail market,” said Kerry Lemos, Chief Executive Officer of Retail Pro.“In our 30+ years, customers have come to trust our robust technology platform to optimize their complex retail operations. As part of a larger, multinational organization, we can continue to deliver on that mission on a much larger scale. We look forward to working closely together with Nayax's team, as this coalition represents an ideal fit and strong win for our customers, partners, and employees globally.”

“Since their inception, Retail Pro has built a full-featured, flexible product empowering the complex, global retail industry,” said Yair Nechmad, Nayax Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.“We are pleased to be joining forces with Retail Pro's expert team of technologists. Our combined businesses, together with Retail Pro's 80 distributors, will triple our reach in the global retail market and create a powerful end-to-end solution with Nayax's payment and loyalty platform.”

Retailers visiting the Retail Pro booth will get a preview of what will be available jointly from the new partnership and its broader ecosystem, including:



Powerful point of sale and retail management software

Versatile countertop, mobile and kiosk POS hardware

Marketing and loyalty tools to boost repeat purchases Integrated RFID readers for a sleek self-checkout experience

“The combination of integrated loyalty and payments with POS software gives Nayax a vertically integrated solution that answers the needs of most retailers, allowing them to manage their entire retail operation from one platform. We are excited and looking forward to focusing on our integration and executing our shared mission,” added Mr. Nechmad.

Retailers are invited to visit the Retail Pro booth #6211 at NRF 2024 on January 14 – 16 to discuss their operational needs and see how Nayax and Retail Pro's solutions can help them improve their customer experiences and win more repeat purchases.

About Retail Pro International

Retail Pro International, a Nayax company, is a global leader in retail management software that is recognized world-wide for rich functionality, multi-national capabilities, and unparalleled flexibility, and has been named top POS for mid-market retail by IHL Group. For over 30 years, RPI has innovated retail software solutions to help retailers optimize business operations and have more time to focus on what really matters – cultivating customer engagement and capitalizing on retail trends. Today, Retail Pro software powers unified commerce strategy for retailers in 130 countries with full POS, replenishment, inventory, promotions, and customer management functionalities available on any mobile or desktop Android, IOS, and Windows devices.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit .

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate” and“potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to of various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; factors relating to the acquisition of Retail Pro, including but not limited to the financing for and payment of the acquisition and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate the acquired business into our existing business; and other risk factors discussed under“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

