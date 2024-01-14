Brussels willing to propose to Orban agreement on Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) According to multiple senior sources, European Union officials are contemplating concessions to meet the demands of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in relation to a EUR50 billion (USD54.6 billion) aid package for Ukraine that has been stalled since December. Orban has been adamant about resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through peace negotiations, diverging from approaches that could prolong the crisis. The Hungarian leader has also wielded the threat of vetoing Ukraine's accession to the European Union, citing risks to the bloc's economy and the ongoing state of war in Kiev.



The pressure from Brussels for Hungary to approve the aid package has intensified, emphasizing the urgency for support as United States aid for Ukraine faces a significant slowdown. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken recently acknowledged that United States aid for Ukraine has effectively "ground to a halt" as lawmakers grapple with challenges in reaching a compromise for additional funding.



In a notable development earlier this week, Budapest signaled a potential shift in its stance on the European Union aid package. Hungarian officials conveyed a willingness to consider lifting their veto, proposing an arrangement that involves annual reviews of how the funds are spent over a four-year period. According to Politico, this proposal envisions Ukraine receiving EUR12.5 billion in grants and loans annually, contingent upon unanimous approvals by the European Council.



As negotiations evolve, the delicate balance between Hungary's concerns, European Union priorities, and the critical needs of Ukraine remains at the forefront. The potential breakthrough in the talks opens avenues for diplomatic maneuvering and underscores the complexities of navigating geopolitical dynamics within the European Union. Observers closely monitor these developments, recognizing the implications for regional stability and the ongoing challenges in addressing the multifaceted crisis in Ukraine.





