Turkey cautions US, UK from Red Sea ‘bloodbath’

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly criticized the joint military intervention by the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen, condemning their airstrikes on Houthi targets. Erdogan accused Washington and London of attempting to transform the Red Sea into a "bloodbath" through deliberate strikes on over 60 Iranian-backed Houthi militant locations, as confirmed by United States officials on Thursday. United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended the military action, describing it as "necessary and proportionate" to safeguard global shipping routes in the region.



The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea. They have vowed to continue targeting vessels they believe are transporting cargo to Israel. According to the Pentagon, the rebels had attacked or seized 27 different vessels in the Southern Red Sea since expressing solidarity with Palestinians in late October, amidst Israel's prolonged bombardment of Gaza.



Erdogan characterized the joint bombing campaign, reportedly consisting of 72 strikes, as a "disproportionate use of force." Speaking to reporters in Istanbul on Friday, he asserted that Turkey had received intelligence indicating the Houthi forces were mounting a "successful defense" against the United States and United Kingdom. However, Erdogan did not provide further details regarding the nature of the alleged Houthi response.



The escalating tensions in the Red Sea region and Erdogan's strong rebuke underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play. As the international community closely watches the fallout from the airstrikes, questions arise about the potential consequences for regional stability and the broader implications for Middle East diplomacy. The differing perspectives on the military intervention highlight the challenges of finding a consensus on how to address the complex issues fueling the conflict in Yemen.





