Situation of emergency announced amid fatal Papua New Guinea rebellions

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of widespread rioting in the capital city of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea has declared a state of emergency, deploying soldiers and police to maintain order. The unrest, which reportedly resulted in at least 22 fatalities, erupted following a public sector pay protest that escalated into violent clashes and looting on Wednesday. Prime Minister James Marape, in response to the chaotic situation, announced a 14-day state of emergency and took the step of suspending several public officials.



While the streets of Port Moresby have calmed down, the security presence remains heightened as the government seeks to restore stability. In a national address on Thursday, Prime Minister Marape emphasized that breaking the law does not achieve desired outcomes and acknowledged that the situation remains tense. He attributed much of the disorder to social media "misinformation."



The finance minister and police commissioner of Papua New Guinea were among the officials suspended by the government in connection to the unrest. However, the government clarified that their suspension does not imply their involvement in the matters of concern. Buildings were set ablaze, and shops were ransacked during the riots, triggered by a public sector strike protesting a pay cut of up to 50 percent. Government officials later attributed the pay cut to an administrative error, assuring that the glitch would be rectified in the upcoming month's paychecks.



As Papua New Guinea grapples with the aftermath of these deadly riots, questions linger about the root causes of the unrest and the efficacy of the government's response. The declaration of a state of emergency raises concerns about the broader implications for political stability and public order in the southwest Pacific nation. International observers closely monitor developments as the government works to address grievances and restore a sense of calm in the wake of this challenging episode.



