Women In Afghanistan And Iran Deserve Support: Scottish National Party Representative

Joanna Cherry, a representative of the Scottish National Party for South West Edinburgh, has stated that women in Afghanistan and Iran are subjected to violence under the pretext of“improper veiling” and they deserve support.

This Scottish representative recently wrote in an article in the National newspaper that what is referred to as“sexual harassment” in these two countries cannot reflect the reality of women's lives.

According to her, the situation that women experience in these two countries (Afghanistan and Iran) should be recognized as“gender apartheid.”

Ms. Jonnah is a member of the International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI), which is currently researching the situation of women in Iran and Afghanistan to assess the possibility of designating it as“gender apartheid.”

It should be noted that gender apartheid is not currently recognized as a crime in international law. However, this issue has gained prominence in the context of Afghanistan and Iran in recent years, with women in both countries repeatedly demanding its recognition.

This Scottish representative pointed out gender discrimination in Afghanistan, including the denial of education and employment opportunities for girls, as well as their exclusion from public spaces. She added that the case of Mahsa Amini's murder in Iran reflects similar realities that women in both countries experience.

While women in Iran have the right to access education and employment, arrests and oppression due to“improper veiling” tell a similar story that women in both countries face as a result of the strict policies of“mullahs and clerics.”

After the rise to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan, more than 50 decrees have been issued significantly limiting the lives of women.

Richard Bennet, the United Nations human rights reporter on Afghanistan, stated in a report presented in March 2023 that“the impact of systematic discrimination by the Taliban against women raises concerns about the commission of international crimes and that the cumulative effect of restrictions on women and girls is akin to gender apartheid.”

