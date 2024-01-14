Canada Reconsiders International Student Admission

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Canadian government, in an unexpected move, has decided to set a limit for the acceptance of international students due to what is referred to as the“housing crisis.”

Canada's Minister of Immigration and Citizenship made these remarks on Saturday, January 13th, during an interview with the television network (CTV).

According to the provided figures, in 2022, the country broke the record for admitting the highest number of foreign students by welcoming 800,000 students, indicating a 75% increase compared to five years ago.

In 2017, Canada managed to rank sixth globally in terms of the number of international students, with only five countries – the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Australia, and France – having more foreign students than Canada.

In 2018, Canada climbed to fifth place globally, and in 2019, it surpassed Australia to become the fourth country with the highest number of international students.

Nevertheless, Canada will now impose restrictions on the acceptance of international students. It is said that the idea of this action by the Canadian government was raised in August of the previous year, but Sean Fraser, the Minister of Housing at the time, stated that no decision had been made yet.

Following these statements by Mr. Fraser, Mark Miller, Canada's Minister of Immigration, has mentioned that Canada will also review its immigration goals to determine whether they have an impact on the housing crisis or not.

These statements by Miller come at a time when Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, faces strong criticism for his inability to address the housing shortage crisis.

