Strong performance of large IPOs sparks optimism amid stagnant market trends

(MENAFN) In the realm of initial public offerings (IPOs), a noteworthy trend has emerged over the past year, instilling optimism among market participants. Large IPOs, defined as those raising at least USD100 million, have showcased a commendable outperformance compared to broader equity markets, suggesting a potential revitalization in new listing volumes after a prolonged period of stagnation.



A Financial Times analysis of Dealogic data reveals that shares of companies embarking on IPOs since the beginning of 2023, with a minimum fundraising threshold of USD100 million, outperformed the S&P 500 stock index by an average of 18 percentage points. This robust performance can be attributed to several success stories, with standout performers including the "Skyward Specialty" insurance group, experiencing a remarkable 125 percent increase since its listing a year ago. Another notable example is "Risebio," which surged by 224 percent, propelled by the recent acquisition news involving the biotechnology company by Bristol-Myers Squibb.



This positive trajectory has effectively offset less favorable market reception for certain entities like the loss-making grocery delivery company Instacart. On average, shares of newly listed companies witnessed an approximate 30 percent increase compared to their offering prices, reflecting a buoyant market sentiment towards these IPOs.



While this performance bodes well for the IPO landscape, the data also underscores the challenges faced by the market in recent times. Disappointing IPO sizes for two consecutive years have raised concerns, with Dealogic indicating that companies garnered a relatively modest USD20 billion through new listings in the US market during 2023. Although this marked an improvement from the previous year, the figure still represents a substantial decline of around 90 percent compared to 2021, standing as the third lowest annual total over the past decade. Despite these challenges, the positive performance of large IPOs provides a glimmer of hope for bankers eager for revitalized deal activity.

