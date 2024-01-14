Minister claims Italy intends to alter Ukraine policy

(MENAFN) In a notable policy shift, Italy's Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, has announced a recalibration of the country's approach to the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing a greater emphasis on diplomatic solutions. Speaking before lawmakers in the Italian parliament, Crosetto outlined the new strategy as a delicate balance between "deterrence and diplomacy," signaling a departure from a singular focus on military aid. He described this approach as a "dual-track strategy," highlighting the nuanced approach Italy aims to adopt in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding the Ukraine crisis.



While Crosetto clarified that the shift towards diplomacy does not entail the suspension of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, he stressed the importance of finding a negotiated settlement to bring an end to the conflict. The defense chief highlighted that the conditions for a diplomatic solution are now ripe, with the domestic front in Ukraine showing signs of less unity in supporting President Vladimir Zelensky's policies. Crosetto also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be more inclined towards peace talks, citing increasing sanctions pressure and growing conflict fatigue within Russia.



While expressing doubts about Ukraine's ability to counter Russian forces effectively, especially in the face of persistent numerical and air inferiority, Crosetto underlined that Italy's support for Ukraine remains strong and unchanged. He cautioned against any reduction or withdrawal of support, deeming it a "dramatic strategic and political mistake."



The defense minister's remarks align with his previous statements, made last month, where he asserted that Ukraine's chances of achieving maximalist goals through military means were limited. As Italy navigates this dual-track strategy, the evolving dynamics in the Ukraine conflict and Italy's diplomatic efforts will be closely watched, with implications for the broader international response to the crisis.



