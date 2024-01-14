US Escalates Yemen Conflict With Fresh Raid On Houthi Radar In Sana'a

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Houthi rebel group in Yemen accused the United States of a fresh air strike on the Al-Dailami Air Base in the capital Sana'a on Saturday morning. The US Central Command confirmed the attack, stating it targeted a Houthi radar site with Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from the USS Carney.

Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam condemned the“American and British aggression,” claiming multiple strikes hit the capital's northern districts just before dawn. Local residents reported heavy shelling, large explosions, and flames rising from the airbase on the outskirts of Sana'a International Airport.

This followed Friday's US-British joint air offensive against Houthi targets across Sana'a and governorates under their control in northern Yemen. The United States claims both strikes aimed to“weaken the Houthis' ability to attack naval vessels, including commercial vessels.”

The escalation comes amid heightened tensions in the region following Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. However, critics worry the strikes could fuel further instability and civilian casualties in the already war-torn Yemen.